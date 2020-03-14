Coronavirus: Air India to fly for Italy today to bring back Indian students, says Sanjeeva Kumar
Health Ministry Special Secretary Sanjeeva Kumar on March 14 informed that a Mahan Air Flight will evacuate Indian passengers from Iran. And another special flight of Air India will be flying today to bring back Indian students from Italy. India is evacuating its countrymen and other countries' citizens from countries which are affected from coronavirus. The dreadful virus claimed two lives in the country and infected 84 people.