The Coronation of Digital Advertising

Needless to say, the world pre-pandemic was different. Human behaviour was different - and the way we went about consuming advertisements was different. There were so many options, streams of acquisitions, that businesses really had to contemplate where their target audience was and evaluate the best mediums of advertising in order to acquire them.

With human beings scattered throughout the world, and consumed by their daily routine, advertisers really have to zero in with what they want to achieve from advertising. Do they want to bring attention to their business by driving traffic to their physical store or website? Do they want people to inquire about their products or services? Do they want people to simply buy what they have to offer? Or do they want to expand their advertising to the national or international markets, or are they happy fighting against their local competitors? Once businesses narrow down their target audience and what they want from that audience, making advertisement-related isn’t all that complicated.

You just need to see what medium works best for your business and your audience.

That’s why pre-pandemic had several forms of advertisements. From print (newspapers, magazines, etc.) and broadcast (television and radio stations) to outdoor (banners, wraps, billboards, etc.) This is not to say that these forms have now become obsolete. They are still being used, but they are no longer the only sources of advertising. Technology paved the way for digital advertising (which features modern forms of advertising both on the internet and digital devices) which allowed businesses to reach more people around the globe. Some businesses opted for a single form, while others expanded their horizons and ventured further into different forms to cover all their bases - just in case.

Which might have worked pre-pandemic because revenue outweighed cost. But that mentality didn’t last.

When the pandemic hit, the world basically stood still. Most industries were left affected by the outcome of a global outbreak. Many businesses paused advertising because it became an unnecessary cost amidst a less than optimal economy. In fact, all forms of advertising stopped for a while. It wasn’t until people realized that one form of advertising could thrive in this new reality - digital advertising. That’s when the newest form of advertising began its ascend to the top of the chain.

Why did this happen?

Because it was online - and though the pandemic had affected many things, the internet was not one of them. In fact, more people now had the time to browse the web, and partake in online shopping since that was all they could do while in lockdown. Internet traffic has initially increased by approximately 20-30% across most boards. This was the moment businesses realized that all they really had to do to continue on was alter their methods of service and delivery. Those selling goods opted to temporarily shift their physical store into a virtual one. Those providing services modified their website to include what measures their business had put into place in order to best serve their customers - with safety and health being their priority. And all the money that was being spent on multiple forms of advertising could be allocated to the digital space - covering all the bases in our new reality.

While it would be foolish to assume that we’re anywhere near the end of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, businesses have figured a way to continue functioning in spite of the situation. But what more can businesses do to succeed?

Shift Online

1: If you haven’t already done so, now is as good as time as any. There’s a reason why everyone is doing it right now - it’s a stable option. People are no longer wandering around aimlessly. With health being an issue, most individuals go outside to do their business and go straight home. Browsing the digital world has become the new norm. As such, businesses should adapt and accommodate to demand as it’s the only way to survive. The only problem is, going online isn’t the only thing to consider. Creating a strong online presence makes all the difference between surviving and succeeding. Developing a proper and seamless website helps attract and inform your target audience as well as legitimize your business. Once you shift online, make web design your priority.

