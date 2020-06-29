Corona Survey 1st in Containment Zones, Then in Entire Delhi: MHA

Union Home Ministry on Monday, 29 June, decided to stop door-to-door screening in all areas of Delhi so that it can be undertaken in containment zones on priority basis, ANI reported quoting sources.

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government had directed to carry out door-to-door screening of over 35 lakh houses till 6 July as per directions of Centre.

“Door-to-door survey will be done first in containment zones on priority basis by 6 July (date extended as number of containment zones has increased to 435). This will be followed by door-to-door survey in entire Delhi,”said MHA officials, according to ANI.

Union Home Ministry on Friday said that door-to- door health survey in Delhi will be completed by 30 June.

The serological survey is one that involves collecting blood samples to determine whether a person is infected with the novel coronavirus. It will also be used to detect whether the person was infected with the said virus in the past and identify antibodies being produced to combat COVID-19.

In a series of tweets last week, Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned about the meetings done earlier to combat COVID-19 in the national capital.

On 25 June, Union Home Secretary had reviewed implementation of various decisions on COVID-19 in Delhi which were taken on 21 June in a meeting chaired by Home Minister AmitShah. “Member Niti Aayog, Director AIIMS, DG ICMR along with Delhi's Chief Secretary and Health Secretary attended the meeting,” tweeted Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs.

“It was also informed in the meeting that the re-drawing of containment zones including all clusters of COVID outbreak in Delhi would be completed by 26 June as per the timeline fixed by HM, Shri @AmitShah. Completion of door to door health survey would also be done by 30 June,”" tweeted the spokesperson.

