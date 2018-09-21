Cornerstone Sport sign wrestler Vinesh

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Cornerstone Sport, a sport management and talent representation agency, on Friday announced the signing of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

The agency will exclusively manage Phogat's brand endorsements, off-field engagements, social media and other commercial engagements, according to a statement.

The agency exclusively manages Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, along with Lokesh Rahul, Dwayne Bravo, Shreyas Iyer, Satnam Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and many others.

Vinesh recently created history by winning the first gold medal by any Indian woman wrestler at the Asian Games.

Born in Balali in Haryana, Vinesh is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist (2014 and 2018). Also, she has won the Bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2014.

Commenting on the development, Vinesh said: I am excited to be associated with Cornerstone Sport and I am looking forward to be working with their team, who manage some of India's biggest sportspersons.

