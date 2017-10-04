Cornerstone Cup Karnataka Golf Festival from Thursday

Bengaluru, Oct 4 (IANS) The ninth edition of the Cornerstone Cup Karnataka Golf Festival will begin at Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) course from Thursday.

A four-day competition across five handicap categories, the event will be played in the modified Stableford format on full handicap and will conclude on Sunday, according to a release.

So far, 500 registrations have come in from across the country, including that of several prominent names from the world of business and sports.

Former cricketers Venkatapathy Raju and Sujith Somasunder will be among the prominent names teeing off on the opening day.

Other star who will be seen in action in the tournament include former athlete Ashwini Nachappa and cricket legend Kapil Dev on Saturday, as well as cricketer C.M. Gautham on the final day.

