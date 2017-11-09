Corinthians move closer to Brazil Serie A title

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 9 (IANS) Corinthians edged closer to their sixth Brazilian Serie A title after a late Giovanni Augusto strike gave them a 1-0 win over Atletico Paranaense.

The victory away from home on Wednesday extended Corinthians' lead at the top of the standings to eight points with just five rounds remaining in the season, reports Xinhua news agency.

Defending champions Palmeiras all but dropped out of the title race by losing 3-1 at Vitoria, a result that left the Sao Paulo outfit fourth, 11 points adrift of the leaders.

In Recife, Botafogo earned a 2-1 victory over Sport to rise to fifth, tightening their grip on a 2018 Copa Libertadores place. Botafogo's Rio de Janeiro rivals Flamengo kept their Libertadores hopes alive, consolidating seventh spot with a 2-0 home victory over Cruzeiro.

