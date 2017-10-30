Corinthians lose again to leave Brazilian title race wide open

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 30 (IANS) Forward Lucca struck his 11th goal of the Brazilian Serie A football season as Ponte Preta piled further pressure on leaders Corinthians with a 1-0 victory.

Lucca netted with a header on the stroke of halftime at the Moises Lucarelli stadium and the hosts defended resolutely in the second half to grind out their ninth win of the season on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Corinthians, seemingly a sure bet to win the title in August, have collected just 12 points from their past 12 matches.

Defending champions Palmeiras have the chance to reduce their Sao Paulo rivals' lead to three points with seven rounds remaining when they host Cruzeiro on Monday.

In other matches on Sunday, Botafogo drew 0-0 at Atletico Mineiro, Bahia held Fluminense to a 1-1 draw at the Maracana, Coritiba won 4-3 at Sport Recife, Atletico Goianiense held Vitoria 1-1 and Gremio drew 2-2 at Avai.

