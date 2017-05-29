Corinthians, Cruzeiro continue unbeaten run in Brazilian Serie A

Rio de Janeiro, May 29 (IANS) Former Brazil midfielder Thiago Neves struck late to give Cruzeiro a 1-0 away victory over Santos in the Brazilian Serie A football championship.

Neves on Sunday timed his run into the box perfectly by latching onto a Ramon Abila cross with a powerful first-time shot that left goalkeeper Vanderlei with no chance, reports Xinhua news agency.

The result at Estadio Vila Belmiro lifted Cruzeiro to second with seven points from three matches, behind leaders Corinthians on goal difference.

In Recife, former Bordeaux and Dynamo Kyiv striker Andre bagged a hat-trick as Sport overcame Gremio 4-3 despite finishing the match with just 10 men.

Andre, with two goals, and Matheus Ferraz put the hosts ahead after Fernandinho and Rafael Thyere had given the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Sport then lost Eugenio Mena for a second yellow card but Andre scored his team's fourth goal shortly after.

Fernandinho again found the target three minutes from time, forcing Sport to defend resolutely in the final minutes to secure their first win of the season.

In other matches on Sunday, Botafogo beat Bahia 1-0, Flamengo drew 1-1 at Atletico Paranaense, Ponte Preta drew 2-2 at Atletico Mineiro and Corinthians won 1-0 at Atletico Goianiense.

--IANS

pur/dg