Copy cat! When Ivanka Trump wore similar outfit as Michelle Obama at Trump's first State of Union address

America's first daughter, Ivanka Trump donned an asymmetrical plaid dress for President Trump's first State of the Union Address. The multi-coloured dress with black base was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Notable, Ivanka's outfit was quite similar to what Michelle Obama wore during her visit to India and Melania reminded us of what Hillary Clinton is often seen wearing. Melania was seen trotting in an all-white ensemble. She was seen greeting guest in a Dior cropped-pants and Dolce & Gabbana blouse. Earlier, Ivanka tweeted a video of a cozy, pre-SOTU family dinner in her D.C. home.