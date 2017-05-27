Copa del Rey final live stream: Watch Barcelona vs Alaves live on TV, online

Getty

Can the disappointment of not being able to lift the La Liga title or even the UEFA Champions League trophy be lessened if Lionel Messi and Co. win the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) on Saturday, May 27? That definitely remains to be seen.

According to Barca's standards, the 2016-17 season has remained a major disappointment. The exit of manager Luis Enrique is a testament to that fact, anyway. Ernesto Valverde's possibly replaces Enrique in the summer.

FC Barcelona are massive favourites going into the Copa del Rey final against the little-known Alaves football club.

The biggest news for Barca ahead of this match is the return to fitness for Aleix Vidal after a long ankle injury. Hotshot striker Luis Suarez is suspended for the final, along with Sergi Roberto, while Rafinha and Mathieu still remain injured.

The presence of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Gerard Pique, veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta and so on anyway gives Barcelona that star attraction. To be honest, Alaves, who finished ninth in the La Liga this season, has no chance at all to win on Saturday.

Expected starting XI

Barcelona: Cillessen; Mascherano, Pique, Umtiti; Rakitic, Busquets, Gomes, Iniesta; Messi, Alcacer, Neymar.

Alaves: Pacheco; Kiko, Alexis, Feddal, Garcia; Krsticic, Llorente; Camarasa, Manu, Ibai; Santos.

Match schedule

Date: May 27

Time: 7:30 pm GMT (1 am IST [Sunday])

Venue: Vicente Calderon, Madrid

Country TV channel(s) Live stream UK Sky Sports 2/HD, Now TV Sky Go USA ESPN 3 Watch ESPN SPAIN TeleCinco Espana

Radio commentary: Radio Barca

