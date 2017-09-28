    Copa del Rey: Barcelona begin title defence against third-tier Murcia, Real Madrid draw Fuenlabrada

    AFP
    >Madrid: Barcelona will begin their defence of the Spanish Copa del Rey with a tie against third-tier Murcia after Thursday's draw for the last 32.

    Barcelona, who have won the trophy in each of the last three seasons, will go to Murcia's Nueva Condomina stadium for the first leg during the last week in October with the return at the Camp Nou in late November.

    Meanwhile, Real Madrid can look forward to a local derby against Fuenlabrada, a club from the suburbs of the Spanish capital who compete in the third tier.

    Fuenlabrada is the hometown of Fernando Torres and their stadium, where they will host Madrid in the first leg next month, is named after the Atletico Madrid legend.

    Atletico have been drawn against Elche of the third tier while Sevilla face Cartagena.

    >Copa del Rey round of 32 draw

    Cartagena v Sevilla

    Elche v Atletico Madrid

    Murcia v Barcelona

    Fuenlabrada v Real Madrid

    Formentera v Athletic Bilbao

    Lleida v Real Sociedad

    Ponferradina v Villarreal

    Real Zaragoza v Valencia

    Numancia v Malaga

    Valladolid v Leganes

    Cadiz v Betis

    Tenerife v Espanyol

    Getafe v Alaves

    Deportivo de La Coruna v Las Palmas

    Girona v Levante

    Eibar v Celta Vigo

    The first legs are from 24-26 October and the second legs are from 28-30 November.