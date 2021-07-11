Copa America: GOAT Debate Erupts on Twitter as Lionel Messi Breaks International Duck With Argentina

Lionel Messi has finally won a trophy with Argentina! It took the six-time Ballon d’Or five tries to get his hand on an international trophy. Lionel Messi’ inability to win an international title with Argentina always left something missing beside his name on the all-time greats list, and this was one point Cristiano Ronaldo fans used to rub it in on Lionel Messi supporters post Portugal’s European Championship success in 2016. However, after the Copa America win, they won’t be able to do that anymore. and it was none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Angel Di Maria who helped Argentina and Lionel Messi lift that elusive title. His first-half strike was enough for the Albiceleste to win their first international trophy after 28 years.

#CopaAmérica ¡A los pies de la copa! Enorme festejo del plantel argentino con su gente Argentina Brasil #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/Sgr48GOBkR — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

Lionel Messi is finally a winner at international level after finishing on the losing side in four previous finals – three times in the Copa America and once in the 2014 World Cup.

As soon as the match ended and Argentina were confirmed champions, the G.O.A.T debate sparked on Twitter.

THERE ARE NO MORE ARGUMENTS AGAINST LIONEL MESSI’S GOAT CLAIM. THE GOAT DEBATE IS OVER. pic.twitter.com/HkjSnv3ECM — MC (@CrewsMat19) July 11, 2021

Retweet for Messi like for Messi You don’t have a choice #Messi #GOAT levels attained pic.twitter.com/0bR0BoXNWZ — #endsars (@AceKing003) July 11, 2021

Most of the time it was Messi carrying his team mates but this time around his teammates carried him #Messi #Goat #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/BRqZHmJPyW — ᵃ (@aqqu___) July 11, 2021

Messi has now won 3 Gold Medals with Argentina FIFA World Cup U20 (2005) Olympics gold medal (2008) COPA AMERICA GOLD Medal 2021) This sure ends the GOAT Debate! Also the 7th Ballon D’or Loading!#GOAT #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/wVibtA9ZUN — #LM7 (@Mysticalleo_) July 11, 2021

That moment when messi knew they won the . Messi totally deserves this . GOAT things #GOAT #Messi pic.twitter.com/qishoaizD5 — ؛ (@t3yson) July 11, 2021

Player of the Tournament awards for National Team: Messi 🇦🇷 – 3 Pele 🇧🇷 – 2 Maradona 🇦🇷 – 1 Ronaldo 🇵🇹 – 0 pic.twitter.com/FYTWE3IXKO — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) July 11, 2021

Leo Messi now have Olympic Gold and a major International trophy for his country. The debate is over with Pele and Maradona. Ronaldo was never in the conversation so Know this and know peace. 💙🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 — Tobi Samuel Snow (@iam_foleymessi) July 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo fans too had a few things to say after Argentina’s win.

Story continues

If Messi winning Copa America ends the goat debate than Ronaldo ended the goat debate twice in 2016 and 2019. pic.twitter.com/r4o3LBVCJy — Wammad 📛📛📛 (@CRFutbol_) July 11, 2021

The 34-year-old has been in superb form over the last few weeks, scoring four times – including two trademark free kicks – and setting up five goals, a tournament high.

The win brings his dismal run to an end and also caps a remarkable comeback.

Messi was so upset at losing to Chile on penalties in the Copa America final of 2016, exactly as he had done a year before, that he retired from international football.

He changed his mind a few weeks later and helped drag an inconsistent Argentina to the World Cup finals in Russia where once again they crashed out to eventual champions France in the last 16.

Messi failed to score in the knockout stages of the World Cup for the fourth time in a row, raising even more questions about his place on the all-time greats list.

There’s a French proverb that says, ‘Everything in time comes to him who knows how to wait.’

Who knows may be for Lionel Messi ‘everything’ comes in the form of the FIFA World Cup next year.

(With Reuters Input)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here