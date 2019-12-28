Coordination between centre, state will lead India to 3rd largest economy: VP Naidu

While addressing at the 102nd annual conference of the Indian Economic Association at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Dec 28, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that proper coordination between Centre and State Governments will lead India to 3rd largest economy of the world. "It is true that there are some challenges in India economy that the growth has decline in this fiscal year. There are ups and down around the globe, we must be optimistic nor pessimistic we should not do self condemnation, if there is proper coordination between centre and state India will become the third largest economy,"