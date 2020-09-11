How Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Manipulates Public Debate

<<Please publish at 7AM tomorrow>>

Facebook recently took down 453 accounts, 103 pages, 78 groups and 107 Instagram accounts operated from Pakistan as part of its security policy against “coordinated efforts to manipulate public debate for a strategic goal”. Some of the the activities which brought them under the scanner involved posting content around social and political issues of Pakistan and India, praising the Pakistan government and the ISI, while criticising India and its policies under false names.

Researchers studying these network of accounts, pages and groups have highlighted that this network was engaged in mass reporting of accounts that were critical of Islam, Pakistani government or military, and in some cases, had links to the Ahmadi religion. The research was carried out by a team at the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Cyber Policy Center.

The network had an overall following of about 1.18 million accounts and its activities violated Facebook’s policies against “Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour (CIB).”

But what is CIB and why does it require Facebook or any other platform to take action against such coordinated effort?

What is Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour?

Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook, defines CIB as “groups of pages or people working together to mislead others about who they are or what they are doing.”

Facebook also identifies CIB through activities where several accounts make an attempt to hide their geolocation.

Speaking to The Quint, Srinivas Kodaili, an independent researcher on internet movements in India, explained that CIB is anything which tries to manipulate social media trends using automated tools.

“They indulge in behaviour like tweeting the same tweet over and over, or using different sentences with the same hashtags,” he stated.

Kodaili also highlighted that these might be bots or accounts which are associated with a nation or political party.

Another researcher Sai Krishna Kothapalli, founder of cyber security firm, Hackrew, highlighted that “fake accounts are key” in identifying CIB.

Facebook asserts that the rules are based to act against these networks on their behaviour and not the content of these networks. Kothapalli suggested that this is to ensure that people see Facebook as non-partisan.

But why is it important to detect and act against such inauthentic behaviour?

Disrupting Politics and Public Opinion: Why is CIB Dangerous?

Over the years we have witnessed misinformation’s potential to sway politics and the public opinion of regions. However, CIB is not just the spread of ‘fake news’ but a malicious attempt to specifically target and mislead people.

The Pakistani pages studied by the Stanford researchers show that the network sought to stifle the critics of the Pakistani government and supporters of religious minorities.

It also polarised its followers by mocking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bolstering the Khalistan movement.

It is also interesting to note that several pages and groups claimed to be fans of the Indian Army. While the researchers were unable to determine the reason behind their existence they hypothesised that these pages were used “to identify Indian Army supporters who they would then mass report.”