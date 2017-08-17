The election to 12 seats of Cooper's Camp Notified Authority took place on August 13, amid tight security, along with six other urban local bodies (ULBs).

Kolkata, Aug 17: The counting of votes for Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority has been declared. TMC has won all the seats of Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority in Nadia district. The election to 12 seats of Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority took place on August 13, amid tight security, along with six other urban local bodies (ULBs).

Below is the list of winning candidates in Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority elections.

Ward Number of Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority Winner Party Ward no. 1 ASHOK SARKAR Trinamool Congress Ward no. 2 SUSMITA SARKAR Trinamool Congress Ward no. 3 SHUBHRA RANI HALDAR Trinamool Congress Ward no. 4 DILIP KUMAR DAS Trinamool Congress Ward no. 5 SWAPAN MONDAL Trinamool Congress Ward no. 6 RATNA MONDAL Trinamool Congress Ward no. 7 ANIMA DUTTA Trinamool Congress Ward no. 8 PARIMAL MAJHI Trinamool Congress Ward no. 9 ANKITA ROY Trinamool Congress Ward no. 10 MOUMITA HALDER Trinamool Congress Ward no. 11 PINTU DUTTA Trinamool Congress Ward no. 12 SIBU BAIN Trinamool Congress

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had already bagged one seat in the Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority before the counting began, where its candidate has won uncontested after the rival nominees from different political parties withdrew their candidature.Below is the list of winning candidates in Cooper’s Camp Notified Authority elections.