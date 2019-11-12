Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case walks out of prison on parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan was released on parole from Vellore Central Prison on Nov 12. He is released for 30 days from the prison due to his father's poor health. This is the second time Perarivalan is out of the prison. Last time, he was released on his mother's request in 2017. In May 1991, former prime minister of India Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead.