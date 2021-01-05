Will Convene Session To Pass Resolution Against Farm Laws: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 4 January, announced that her government will soon hold a session for the state assembly to pass a resolution rejecting the three new contentious farm laws brought on by the Modi-government in September 2020.

Addressing a press conference, the West Bengal CM, according to PTI, said:

“We will make arrangements to convene the assembly session soon to pass resolution against the three new farm laws.”

"“I’m in favour of the farmers and want withdrawal of these three bills for the sake of the country and (its) farmers. Before the bills came, they had godowns made. Their political intention is clear and that’s why they are not taking it back.” "

By this point, five state assemblies have passed a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws, with the Kerala assembly doing it as recently as on Thursday, according to Hindustan Times.

BACKGROUND

Despite the rain, dipping temperature and tear-gas shelling, thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month, against the three farm laws that were passed by both Houses of the Parliament in September 2020.

On Saturday, farm leaders had announced plans to intensify their protest if the talks with the government fail and if there is no relief from the Supreme Court.

The seventh round of talks over the contentious farm laws between the agitating farmers and the Centre, remained inconclusive on Monday, 4 January.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled to take place on 8 January.

