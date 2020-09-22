Who controls Parliament? Instead of building a robust system, we have bled its vitality, dignity and efficacy

The concerns expressed by some members of the Constituent Assembly in its meeting on 10 December 1948 proved to be prophetic for what happened in Rajya Sabha on 20 September 2020.

Professor KT Shah, noted economist and a Member of the Constituent Assembly moved an amendment for insertion of a new Article in the Constitution providing for 'complete separation of powers between the principal organs of the state viz. the Legislative, the Executive and the Judicial.' Though the framers of the Constitution had already decided on the Parliamentary form of government, Professor Shah advocated for the Presidential system. With respect to the kind of link that Parliamentary form of Government creates between Executive and Legislature, where Executive are also part of the Legislature, he insisted, "The less contact there is between them, the better for both." His reason was that Executive can offer Ministerships, Ambassadorships and other offices in exchange for votes of the members (of Parliament). Some other Members concurred with him.

Professor Shibban Lal Saxena, a professor of mathematics and philosophy, was of the opinion that Legislature will only pass Bills which the leader of the majority party wantsm making it a "one-man government than anything else." He cautioned that the Legislature will not be independent, but be submissive to the Executive. Kazi Syed Karimuddin, a skilled lawyer, argued that in Parliamentary system "political opponents are practically crushed, neglected and ignored." He further contended that in absence of conventions and discipline, our people are not trained to 'put up with the opposition.'

There were several proponents of the Parliamentary system as well, including Dr. BR Ambedkar who found the Parliamentary System to be more responsible than the Presidential System. He argued that government will be answerable to the legislature through Parliamentary interventions like questions etc. and will be in office only as long as it enjoys the confidence of the legislature. On link between executive and legislature through Parliament, Dr. Ambedkar argued that the work of Parliament is so complex that members of Parliament will need guidance from the executive to 'carry on the work of the Legislature.' The amendment moved by Professor Shah was negated.

Seven decades, sixteen Lok Sabha and two hundred and fifty one Rajya Sabha sessions later, we have reached a situation where executive doesn't just have a link to legislature through Parliament, but there is a near-complete Executive take-over of the Legislature. Bit by bit, over these seven decades, every government has contributed to the undermining of the institution of Parliament.

Parliament convenes only when convenient for the executive, to put its stamp of approval, willingly or not, on all executive proposals. Numbers predict the outcome of a debate and not the substance of the matter being discussed. Providing little to no time to MPs to study a Bill leads to only muted protests as there is no appreciation of the responsibility of a member as a lawmaker. The executive is assumed to already contain all the legislative wisdom needed, to which legislature cannot make any valuable contribution.

Standing Committees are routinely bypassed and if the government agrees to refer a Bill to a Committee for study, it is projected as an act of executive magnanimity. The executive also selectively approves recommendations made by a Standing Committee, with several ignored and amendments to Bills proposed by MPs during a debate are defeated without even the pretense of a discussion on the same. There is an utter disregard for Parliamentary procedures which are not seen as drivers of healthy deliberations but as brakes on ambitions of a government determined to serve its mandate at any cost. Parliament's authority to seek accountability from the Executive has been systematically weakened and conduct of presiding officers, sworn to uphold the constitutional values of our democracy above anything else, has often left much to be desired.

Therefore, the unfortunate events which transpired on 20 September 2020 would not have come as a surprise to anyone closely watching the developments in the last couple of months and perhaps years.

