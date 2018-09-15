Contribution of Nari Shakti in 'Swachh Bharat Mission' is immense: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement. The campaign for a 'Swachh Bharat' will now be made into a movement which aims to ensure a high standard of cleanliness across the country. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the contribution of India's Nari Shakti in the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' is immense. Youngsters are ambassadors of social change. The way they have furthered the message of cleanliness is commendable. The youth are at the forefront of a positive change in India.