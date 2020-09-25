Contribution of Deendayal Upadhyaya inspired generations: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sept 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the celebrations of Foundation Day of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana on the occasion of his birth anniversary via video conferencing. BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event. “The contribution of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji to make India better as a country and society has inspired generations. The path he has shown to every BJP worker instills confidence in us,” said Prime Minister.