Contrary stands by PM, RBI on black money recovered: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the "contrary stands" being taken by him and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the total amount of additional and black money that came back into the banking system after demonetisation.

"There are contrary stands by PM and Modi. He (Modi) announced that additional Rs 3 lakh crore had been brought into the banking system after demonetisation. He also said that about Rs 1,25,000 crore black money has been recovered."

"However, the RBI's answer is that they do not know how much money has come back, it doesn't even know how much black money has come and how much fake money is there since the counting of the money is still in progress," said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

He asked how can Modi make this announcement while the counting of the money is in progress. "Is he not befooling the people of the country," Azad asked.

He also attacked Modi for not sharing this information in parliament when the opposition asked for it.

"There is a huge question both PM and RBI should answer to the country as who is correct and who is lying," he added.

