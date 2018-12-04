Contrary to analysts' assumptions, India-West Asia relations at peak with PM Modi at helm: EAM Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj while addressing the Indian community in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday said that India's relations with Muslim majority nations is at its peak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, contrary to what political analysts used to say before the 2014 General elections. Sushma Swaraj said, "Relations between India and UAE is at its peak, and all credit goes to PM Modi and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Political analysts used to say before elections that if Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister, then West Asia will go out of his map. They thought that with Modi at the helm, India's relation with Muslim majority countries will go sour." The External Affairs Minister added, "But Modi proved the analysts wrong by inviting Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince on Republic Day on the first year of his term. Analysts were also in astonishment when PM Modi was conferred with the highest civilian award of Saudi Arabia."