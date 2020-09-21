As Contours of New Cold War Sharpen, Will India Benefit From Sino-US Trade Conflict?

2019 marked the 40th year of diplomatic relations between the United States and China, yet as the world’s two largest economies wrangle for global influence, the contours of a new Cold War have sharpened. Not only has Mr Trump said the US will hold China accountable for the devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, but in recent months his administration has taken aim at Beijing over issues ranging from national security with the banning of Huawei the Chinese telecoms giant and pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong to alleged abuses against Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Especially with recent closure, the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for the closure of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston following a US order alleging spying, tit for tat relations have indeed become common with both sides escalating the rhetoric concerning policy options.

Having made China a central focus of his 2016 campaign, President Trump vows to end reliance on Beijing as he escalates anti-China rhetoric in his 2020 re-election campaign. Although America’s trade deficit with China has remained stubbornly high, with data showing that it increased by $1.6 bn to $28.3 bn in July, Trump previewed a tougher line on trade with Beijing in a press conference on the Labour Day holiday: “We will make America into the manufacturing superpower of the world and will end our reliance on China once and for all, whether its decoupling, or putting in massive tariffs like I’ve been doing already.” China’s President Xi Jinping has shown similar resistance in this major trade standoff, recently stating “we are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again.”

Although conventional wisdom has it that there will be no winners in the standoff between the world’s largest economies, with some scholars concluding that the zero-sum nature of great power competition remains unchanged, a window of opportunity may have in fact opened up for India.

According to a report from Singapore’s DBS Bank in August, “India could increase its trade footprint in the midst of the US-China trade conflict, particularly under categories on which the US has imposed tariffs on China” and stands to benefit by $11 bn as a result. India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari even went as far as to claim in a recent interview that China’s diluted global standing is a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Indian investment. With the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh already beginning to establish an economic task force in order to draw in corporations moving out of China, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) stated: “We are seeing India prioritise efforts to attract supply chains, both at central and state government level.”

For example, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has stated that the US may raise duties on Hong Kong goods from 7.5% from 3.3% as a direct result of China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong. GJEPC Chairman, Colin Shah, stated that this “will possibly create opportunities for India in gems and jewellery trade” as the manufacturing business has the potential to witness a shift to India from China. Especially as India possesses the natural benefit of readily available raw material, manpower and skill sets, the end of Hong Kong’s preferential trade status is indeed an opportunity for India to become a global leader in the gems and jewellery industry.

US limitations on textile imports from the Xinjiang Autonomous Region in China may also prove advantageous for Indian textile exporters. These restrictions were imposed on 14 September due to concerns surrounding brutal and illicit forced labour in the region. With Xinjiang accounting for around 80-85% of China’s cotton output, India stands to gain significantly from international buyers looking to diversify their sourcing base away from China.

A 2018 study by Nomura Global Research highlighted the potential benefits for companies, industries and even some small economies from import substitution, production relocation and diversion of FDI and production. More detailed analysis in the study showed that India gains marginally from the import substitution on account of Chinese tariffs on US imports: this would be a direct result of the diversion of production and FDI from China as the trade war develops over time given 43% of China’s total merchandise exports depend on foreign investment, therefore pointing to their potential for relocation. However, although India’s market size and potential make it a likely destination for countries wanting to relocate, the Nomura Production Relocation Index puts India in fourth position after Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore.

