It is continuous failure of govt of India's policy: Mallikarjun Kharge on ceasefire violations

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the continuous violations of ceasefire by Pakistan and said that the Centre is continuously failing in its policy against Pakistan. He said, "This is the continuous failure of the government of India's policy. They are committing repeated mistakes. Such things are happening on borders and we are losing the lives of our jawans. Government is not taking keen interest to solve the problems." Earlier today, two BSF personnel were killed and three civilians were injured in the cross-firing in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.