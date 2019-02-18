Continued custody of Jadhav without consular access should be declared unlawful: Harish Salve at ICJ

Lawyer Harish Salve, who is who is representing India's case in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), said at the first day of the hearing in Hague that "Jadhav's continued custody without consular access to India should be declared unlawful" since it has not even disclosed the details of the trial. Salve also argued that Pakistan's story in the Jadhav case has always been "strong on rhetoric" but "blurry on facts". On April 10, 2017, a Pakistani court had sentenced Jadhav a death penalty without any credible trial. The sentencing, however, was stayed by ICJ on May 18, 2017 until its final judgment in the case.