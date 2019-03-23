Contest of hope vs opportunism on Patna Sahib seat: RS Prasad on replacing Shatrughan Sinha

Union Law and Justice Minister is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from Patna Sahib. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have studied in Bihar. I started law practice there. Though I have been working on national level, but I have emotional connection with Patna."When asked about him replacing Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib constituency, Prasad said, "I have never commented on him, I would not do that today also. It would be a contest of ideologies (issues). It would be a contest of the journey of India's development. It would be a contest of hope versus opportunism."