Content platform YourQuote secures USD 1 mn in seed funding

An original content and digital community platform YourQuote has received USD 1 million in seed funding which was led by IDG Ventures India. The round also saw participation from Atul Goel of the Essel City Group and Axilor. The fresh funds will help in enhancing the overall product growth and help in expanding the video platform and scaling the community across India. YourQuote has an overall user base of over 500,000 users from across India and over 4.5 million posts in more than 15 languages. The platform has seen monthly growth of 20-30 per cent. "The recently-concluded funding round will further help us to build on our early success by expanding into user-generated video content and scaling up our offline networking initiatives," Harsh Snehanshu, Co-founder and CEO, YourQuote said. With the capital infusion, the platform will be further increasing video-based creation and consumption. It will further scale its offline activities on a pan-India level to create a large and diverse community of contributors and readers.