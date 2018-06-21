Content must change with time, says Ramesh Sippy

Bangkok, June 21 (IANS) He has been a part of Bollywood for over four decades and has classics like "Sholay" and "Seeta Aur Geeta" to his credit. Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy says he is happy with the content in Hindi cinema and it must change with time.

Asked about the evolution of content in Bollywood over the years, Sippy told IANS: "It must change. Life can't stop. Change is essential. When I came, I brought change... so today's youngsters will bring change, they must appeal to today's audience... There will always be classics, 'Sholay' will always be one of them but there will be more wonderful films which will keep coming and they do keep coming."

The 71-year-old filmmaker said that with time, wonderful actors, cameramen and directors have made their way into Bollywood.

"Every one is doing their best and from time to time wonderful films will come up," he said.

Sippy was here at the inauguration of Cinema Heritage Auction Event at the 19th Edition of the International India Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards, which has collaborated with Osian's to preserve cinema heritage.

The filmmaker talked about his films "Sholay" and "Seeta Aur Geeta" and reminisced about working with veteran actor Dharmendra.

"My journey in movies has been absolutely fabulous. Working with some of the most talented artistes, writers... and today seeing so much work from the bygone era, it's really wonderful," he added.

Asked if Bollywood today could make a friendship film as iconic as "Sholay", he said: "I am sure. Never underestimate Bollywood because if 'Sholay' could be made and that could be remembered for 42-43 years... That's been made in Bollywood..."

Sippy says he is proud to be a part of the Hindi film industry.

"I am a part of Bollywood and I'm proud to be, so I am sure somebody will come up with something fresh, different and it will be liked. A changing audience likes things in their own kind of colour and sensibility," he added.

Over his four-decade journey in Bollywood, Sippy has worked with icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna among many others.

With a fresh crop of talents coming in, whom would he like to work with?

"That's a tough one... All are talented... Ranveer (Singh) and Ranbir (Kapoor) stand out at the moment. Then there are so many other young ones... Varun Dhawan... it's endless. Ishan Khattar, a new boy and he's doing so good. So you have new talent coming all the time... people who need to take the best out of them, and they would be giving good work in the times to come," he said.

"The actors before them continue to do marvellous work. The Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir) Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Kumar... nobody is past. They are all doing so much good work even today...."

