Contenders eye Mumbai Marathon record

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The leading mens contenders for the Mumbai Marathon asserted on Friday that Sunday's race could be the fastest over the classic distance ever witnessed in India.

The current course record is two hours eight minutes and 35 seconds, set by Kenya's Gideon Kipketer in 2016.

However, with seven men in the field having career bests faster than that time, the course record may be under serious threat on Sunday.

"I'm in very good shape and I think I can run as fast as 2:06. A course record is possible, but I also want a personal best," Ethiopia's Solomon Dekisa, the fastest man in the field, said on Friday.

Deksisa can boast of a best of 2:06:22 which came during his runners-up finish at the 2016 Rotterdam Marathon.

The 23-year-old has been going through hard training for Sunday's race since he finished third at the Toronto Marathon last October.

"I had the option of several other marathons, but I chose this race after discussing what I should do with my coach," he said.

Last year's runner-up Joshua Kipkorir of Kenya is unperturbed by the presence of Deksisa and the other top runners and is determined to go one better on Sunday.

Kipkorir set a personal best of 2:09:50 during last year's race but despite the relatively modest time by elite standards, he certainly has a very good chance of climbing to the top of the podium this time round.

"I ran 2:13 at altitude for a marathon in Nairobi in November and that was simple. It felt no harder than a long training run. I think 2:06 is possible on Sunday and people tell me the race could be hot, but that doesn't worry me," the ambitious Kipkorir said.

His compatriot Evans Ruto, the 2014 winner in Mumbai, concurred on the question of the winning time.

"I feel I'm in good enough shape to regain my title and it might take a course record to do that," Ruto commented.

The women's course record of 2:24:33 looks like a tougher target on paper, but defending champion Bornes Kitur of Kenya, who will take on Ethiopia's 2016 winner Shuko Genemo is confident of setting a faster time.

"I am in better shape than last year. I cannot say how much better, maybe just a little, but definitely better," she said.

The more gregarious Genemo was more expansive in her analysis and it is worth noting that she had a 2017 best of 2:26:06 at the Vienna Marathon and ran under 2:29:00 in her other two marathons last year.

"My preparation has been going well and I think my experience of running here two years ago will certainly be an advantage. In 2016, it was windy but not so hot as I expected and that was a big help," she said.

"However, of course I would like to win and that's what I am aiming for but if I do get a victory, I doubt it will be by more than four minutes. One of the reasons is that my friend Amane [Gobena] is here," she added.

