Conte praises Chelsea youngsters' performance in U-17 WC

London, Oct 30 (IANS) Chelsea chief coach Antonio Conte heaped praise on the club's youngsters, who were a part of the England team which recently won the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Chelsea academy products Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, George McEachran, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher were a part of the England U-17 team which defeated Spain 5-2 in Kolkata on Saturday to lift the World Cup.

"I am very happy for our five players, and sometimes Odoi has travelled with us (the first team)," the Italian was quoted as saying by the Guardian on Sunday.

"I am very happy for our academy because it means our academy is working very well. I want to give these possibilities -- but you have to deserve these possibilities," Conte added.

The 48-year-old also said football in England is developing at an incredible pace and in future it will be difficult for any nation to beat their senior team.

"I think football in England is growing in an incredible way because it is not the only result the young players (have had)," the Chelsea coach said.

"The under-19s won, the under-20s have won and the under-21s also played a really good European Championship. It means football in England is growing and improving a lot. I am sure that in the future it will be very difficult to beat, the England national team, the first team," Conte added.

