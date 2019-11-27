Contaminated water becoming 'silent killer' in this Jharkhand village
Consumption of contaminated water in Jharkhand's Chukru village resulted in many people being disabled. Hundreds are suffering from fluorosis. Nearly half the residents have gnarled bones, stooped backs and deformed teeth. It is a major cause of physical disabilities since decades.Millions of people in rural India drink from pumps that draw water from deep below ground, where it often absorbs hazardous levels of the chemical from fluoride-bearing rocks.