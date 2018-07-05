Consumption of coal dropped by 8%-10% under BJP: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal attended the launch of Coal Mine Surveillance and Management System (CMSMS) and mobile application 'Khan Prahari'on Wednesday. The app developed by Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd. (CIL). At the event, the Union Minister said, "This government (BJP-led center) changed the rules of the game in the coal industry. We ensured that everybody got the right quality of coal and he got the quality of coal he paid for. Thanks to that, consumption of coal dropped by 8% or 10% in the country for every unit of energy that is produced. This in itself means achievement."