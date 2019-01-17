Consumer confidence index up 2.7 percentage points in Jan: Study

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) India's Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (Consumer Confidence) increased by 2.7 percentage points in January, recovering from a drop in December, according to a joint study by Thomson Reuters and Ipsos.

As per the report, the increase in consumer confidence can be attributed to the rise in jobs and investment among others.

The monthly PCSI result is driven by the aggregation of the four sub-indices: "The PCSI Employment Confidence (jobs) Sub-Index, which is up two points; the PCSI Economic Expectations (expectations) Sub Index, which is up two points; the PCSI Investment Climate (investment) Sub-Index which is up 3.2 points; and the PCSI Current Personal Financial Conditions (current conditions) Sub-Index which is up 3.3 percentage points over last month," Ipsos said in a statement.

Commenting on the findings, Parijat Chakraborty, Head of Public Affairs, Ipsos India said: "Lowering of fuel and food prices have brought down inflation, increasing liquidity, leading to the boost in optimism among Indians. Also macro indicators are harmonious, like the trade war between the US and China is stabilising."

The survey was conducted among 500 people through an online poll during December 21, 2018 to January 9, 2019, Ipsos said.

--IANS

rrb/mag/bg