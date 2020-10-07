Constructive Discussion with NSA Doval, Says Head of Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah after Meeting

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday hosted a dinner for Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, who is in India on a five-day visit.

Abdullah, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a five-day visit, described it as "a constructive discussion with Doval".

"Discussed Afghan peace process and talks in Doha. He (Doval) assured India’s full support for peace efforts and any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans," said Abdullah.

"He further said that his country is in favour of an independent, democratic, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate," said Abdullah. "I thanked India for the invitation, its continued support for Afghanistan and its constructive role in peace efforts."

Abdullah will also hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the crucial peace initiative in the war-ravaged country. The visit of the influential Afghan leader to India comes in the midst of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. Afghan officials said the visit is part of the efforts to build a regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process.