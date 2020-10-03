Construction workers hesistant to return to Delhi, fear another sudden lockdown and arduous journey back home

Punkaj Bajaj, who retired as CEO and MD of Steel Authority of India's Durgapur Steel Plant, thought he had all the time to finish the renovation work of his two bedroom apartment ahead of his son's wedding slated for April enxt year.

Familiar with the ways of labour and everything else that such renovation entails, Bajaj had factored in four days to break the old mosaic floor and lay new vitrified tiles in the living room of his flat built by the Ghaziabad Development Authority almost 30 years ago.

With that calculation, Bajaj got the old floor of the living room broken. But that very evening, India went into total lockdown. And all his workers, with their contractor, disappeared, as did tens of thousands of other migrants in the National Capital Region.

Bajaj, a widower whose two sons live and work in Mumbai, has literally been eating dust ever since. The flat's main entrance was a temporary, unstable, lightweight plywood door. About 40 bags of cement and sand remain stacked along the walls in the drawing room. All the tools and implements of the labourers were also strewn haphazardly.

Bajaj has lived in that mess, with only the mobile phone connecting to the labourers and the carpenter who had begun the renovation work, for the next six months. Then came Unlock 1.0 in June, and Bajaj called up "Sharmaji," who had taken Rs 38,000 as advance. But he was in Jharkhand, he told Bajaj, adding he would not want to return to Delhi by bus, and train tickets were difficult to come by.

Bajaj could not find other workers who would take on the job as labourers are scared to poach someone else's work. After many heated exchanges and parting with some more money, on 23 September, Bajaj managed to get Sharma to send an associate of his to finish the work. By then, the stacked cement had all solidified!

With his son's wedding now postponed, Bajaj spent most of his time in the corridors outside his flat, given the mess inside.

Workers hesitant to return

Bajaj's plight is perhaps not an isolated one. "Around 50,000 to 80,000 old apartments in NCR would normally be under renovation at any given time," said property consultant Raveesh Kumar of Noida.

"The last few years have seen a dip in purchase of new flats. People are converting two bed rooms into 3 or 4, redesigning to make more space or giving the flat a new look. So, there will be many such works that were suspended because of COVID-19," he adds.

The economic slowdown in recent years had, as it is, depressed the realty and construction sector, adversely affecting even the big real estate companies. But the hardest hit by COVID-19 were small contractors, employing five or six workers, whose main business came from those renovating their old flats.

Many of the migrant labourers who fled the National Capital from end March through April-May, have not yet returned.

"I was working in six houses in east Delhi and Ghaziabad, in March," says a small contractor Hemprasad, who is now in Raipur, Chattisgarh.

"It is 29 hours by train, and when I came there was just one train, and I had paid Rs 2,500. I will return to Delhi only when the fear of coronavirus goes away, and there is some permanent treatment for it."

Just before the lockdown in March this year, there were 5,52,843 construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board. They were amongst the first category of people in the unorganised sector for whom the Delhi government announced a one time compensation of Rs 5000 each, for loss of income on account of the lockdown. Sources say that only about 40,000 of them could get this cash transfer into their account. It was presumed that most of the others were itinerant labour.

In May, the Delhi government allowed resumption of construction on the condition that the labour stays at the site, but by then, the small teams which were employed by people like Bajaj were back home and were hesitant to return. The Kejriwal government announced a second round of cash transfer. Bajaj's contractor, however, told him that he didn't have a place to house the workers or the means to comply with other quarantine requirements.

Construction apart, small manufacturing unit owners are also awaiting the return of labour who had gone back to Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Many small machine part manufacturers in Jhilmil industrial area in East Delhi are awaiting the return of labour to complete long pending orders.

