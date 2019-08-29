Constitution runs country not individual: Muslim Personal Law Board over BJP minister's statement

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), reacted on Uttar Pradesh Minister's statement over rebuilding Ram Temple. Member of AIMPLB Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said, "The whole country knows this matter is very sensitive, but there are some people who made irresponsible comment which is not correct. Constitution runs our country not on mine or yours power." On August 29, MoS of Uttar Pradesh Government, Pandit Sunil Bharala had said, "Temple of Lord Rama will definitely be built during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is a decisive man, and will be the one to build the temple with his own hands."