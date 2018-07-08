Constitution of India is our Shastra, holds Hindu symbols and ideas: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy attended an event by Virat Hindustan Sangam's on Sunday. Speaking on 'India's Grand Narrative', Swamy said, "Today if you want to know what our Shastra is, I would say it is our Constitution of India. Constitution of India is full of Hindu symbols and Hindu ideas. Ban on cow slaughter, people say they have the freedom to eat whatever they want. But article 48 puts a ban on cow slaughter."