Constantine in London to watch Arsenal, Tottenham tie

London, Nov 18 (IANS) India football team head coach Stephen Constantine was at the Emirates Stadium here on Saturday to watch the English Premier League (EPL) tie between Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 55-year-old, who is a Arsenal fan also tweeted after the club took a 2-0 lead against Tottenham in the first-half of the North London derby.

"It's #Arsenal #Tottenham today and have set off for the Emirates should be a cracker Come on you Gunners @Arsenal," the India football team coach tweeted.

"2-0 to the @Arsenal 2-0 to the @Arsenal half time from the Emirates oh did I mention 2-0 to the @Arsenal," Constantine added.

