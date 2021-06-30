Consistency Key as Neeraj Aims for the Stars at Tokyo Olympics

Since he burst onto the scene after winning the Junior World Championship in 2016, Neeraj Chopra has been billed as one of India’s most promising athletes. The question on everyone’s mind has been, whether Neeraj can bring back the much-awaited track and field medal at the Olympics.

Mind you, this is the 23-year old soldier’s first Olympics.

Currently, Neeraj, like most athletes, is in his final preparatory lap and the lack of competition in the build up is a concern.

Neeraj Chopra will be going to his first Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

However, what might make Neeraj’s route to the podium that tad bit easier is that defending Olympic champion in the men’s javelin throw, Germany’s Thomas Roehler and Estonia’s Magnus Kirt, the silver medallist from the 2019 World Championships in Doha, have both pulled out from the Tokyo Games.

Having started off his journey as a novice in 2011 when he was introduced to the javelin, Neeraj, the first Indian to win an Asian Games Javelin Gold medal, spent the next few years honing his talent and learning the basics.

Five years after the start, Neeraj threw the javelin 86.28m, setting a new world record in Poland at the Junior World Championship, announcing his arrival in grand style.

That effort would have seen him take third place as per the Rio Olympics results behind Julius Yego (Kenya) and Roehler.

Form Guide

The build-up to the Summer Games has not been the best for Neeraj. Injured and out of action for a year in 2019, he secured qualification in the only competition he took part in 2020 with a throw of 87.86m.

After sporting activities began amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Neeraj has not shown any signs of slowing down and has consistently been registering throws in the high 80s. While at the Federation Cup and Indian Grand Prix he threw 87.80m and 88.07m respectively before moving base to Europe earlier this month.

In 3 competitions, Neeraj had a best throw of 86.79 metres in Finland, 83.18 metres in Lisbon and 80.96 metres in Sweden, showing that he has well and truly recovered from his injury and isn’t rusty either.

A throw in the high 80s is likely to have him knocking on the door for a top 3 finish, but if he can break through the 90m barrier, it would give him a better shot at the elusive medal.

Neeraj’s consistency through the stop-start build-up phase ahead of the Tokyo Olympics is important and is likely to hold him good stead in Japan.

The Challenges

Winning an Olympic medal is no easy feat and especially in an event where Asian athletes have had little stay. The javelin event has for long been the happy hunting grounds from the Europeans, like Uwe Hohn, the only person to throw over a 100m.

For Neeraj, who has trained with Hohn, the biggest challenge will be his lack of competition before a major event such as the Olympics.

The young man also has a personal best that is lower than all the other 11 athletes, and will hope that there is a slip up from them.

