Considering to extend FAME-India scheme: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Anant Geete said on Thursday that the government was considering the extension of a scheme to promote electric and hybrid vehicles by another six months.

"Most likley, we will extend it for another six months after the end of September. Earlier, the phase one of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME)-India scheme was extended by six months," Geete said at the 57th SIAM Annual Convention 2017.

The scheme's phase-I was introduced from April 1, 2015, to March 31, 2017.

The phase was subsequently extended by six months till September end.

The scheme extends incentives for purchase of electric and hybrid vehicles in particular areas.

Under the scheme, a total of 150,550 electric and hybrid vehicles were extended the incentive till July 26, 2017.

