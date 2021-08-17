Will Consider It ‘Seva’ if Taliban Kill Me: Last Priest in Kabul Refuses To Flee

As Afghanistan and its people navigate the crisis amid the Taliban takeover, distressing visuals and news from Kabul have stunned people worldwide. More and more people are trying to seek refuge in other countries and looking for a way out from the Taliban rule.

One Hindu priest, however, has refused to flee despite being offered help. Pandit Rajesh Kumar is a priest at Rattan Nath Temple in Kabul, and has said that he will not leave this ancestral temple where his elders have served for hundreds of years. He also said, "I will not abandon it (the temple). If Taliban kills me, I (will) consider it my Seva."

He also said that a lot of Hindus and devotees have asked him to come with them, but he does not want to.

His story was shared on Twitter by a user @BhardwajSpeaks. Check it out here:

Pandit Rajesh Kumar, the priest of Rattan Nath Temple in Kabul:



"Some Hindus have urged me to leave Kabul & offered to arrange for my travel and stay.



But my ancestors served this Mandir for hundreds of years. I will not abandon it. If Taliban kiIIs me, I consider it my Seva" — Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) August 15, 2021

A lot of users found this heartbreaking to hear and were surprised at the priest's undeterred loyalty amid this time of chaos

Don't break my heart some day telling me he's no more !! https://t.co/aUb9KMi56V — Kaustuv Dwivedi (@dwivedikaustuv) August 17, 2021

Hard to Feel the pain of Sacrifices of Our Real Heroes https://t.co/TYIlxWU9cO — Sunil Gupta (@3208sunil) August 16, 2021

A special Indian Air Force flight took off this morning from Kabul and evacuated stranded Indian citizens from the country.

Also Read: Will Take All Steps to Ensure Safety of Indians: MEA on Afghanistan Crisis

. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Cardi B Defends Lizzo After She Breaks Down Over Hateful CommentsWill Consider It ‘Seva’ if Taliban Kill Me: Last Priest in Kabul Refuses To Flee . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.