We consider our neighbours as relatives but one of them doesn't listen: Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hinted at Pakistan's reluctance to maintain friendly relations with India. While addressing a gathering in Diu, Singh said, "We always want to maintain good relations with our neighbouring countries. We consider all our neighbours our relatives. However, one of them doesn't listen. But they will have to listen some day. All international forces are putting pressure on them."