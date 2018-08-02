Consider India-China war a betrayal: J.P. Dutta

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker-producer J.P. Dutta, gearing up for the release of his movie 'Paltan', on Thursday said that he does not consider the 1962 India-China war as sich but a "betrayal".

"China fought us only in 1962. But if you study that war, you will realise that it wasn't a war. They attacked Indian borders at 5 a.m. and massacred 600 Indian soldiers in two hours. So, it's not a war where you give equal chance to the other person to fight back. Therefore, I don't consider it was war... it was kind of betrayal," Dutta said when asked why Indian filmmakers don't make movies on the India-China war as they do with India-Pakistan wars.

Dutta was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of 'Paltan' along with actors Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshwardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Sidhhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Monica Gill, Anu Sonal Chauhan, Dipika Kakar, music composer Anu Malik and producer Nidhi Dutta on Thursday in Mumbai.

"It was kind of betrayal because India was the first country to acknowledge the People's Republic of China when Mao Zedong became the Chairman of the Communist Party of China. India was the first country which told the United Nations to make China a part of the world body.

"Western countries were not ready to recognise China, but (then Indian Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru made the first move to make China a part of the United Nations."

The director-producer said that maybe Nehru did so because he never felt that they will ever do anything wrong to us (India). "But as they say 'life is unfair and the world is unfair'".

Dutta, who launched Abhishek Bachchan in Hindi film industry with 'Refugee' (2000) and worked with him again in Umrao Jaan (2006).

When Dutta was doing casting for 'Paltan', he again roped in Abhishek to play a soldier, but after reportedly committing for the film, the Bachchan junior opted out.

Queried on the issue, a visibly upset Dutta said: "Please go ahead and speak to Bachchan and let me know because even I don't know."

Based on the Nathu La military clashes along the Sikkim border in 1967, 'Paltan' showcases an untold story of the Indian forces facing off in an intense battle to ward off Chinese infiltration.

With 'Paltan', Dutta is returning to the director's chair after a gap of 12 years -- Umrao Jaan was his last directed film.

Dutta is best known for helming war movies like 'Refugee', 'Border' and 'LOC Kargil'. 'Paltan' is set to hit the screens on September 7.

