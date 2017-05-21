Conor McGregor signs contract to fight Floyd Mayweather

New York [U.S.A], May 21 (ANI): McGregor has made an agreement with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the negotiation to made the "Billion Dollar Fight" a reality.

McGregor has confirmed in a statement issued to TheMacLife.com, that his part of the deal has been struck.

"It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management," McGregor said.

"The first and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days," he added.

Talking on this, UFC president Dana White said, "I was hoping to tie up a deal with McGregor before advancing negotiations with Mayweather. With McGregor's deal now officially in place, the focus now rests on Mayweather and his adviser Al Haymon to conclude the final part of what is expected to be one of the most lucrative events in sporting history."

From last some months, the rumours of a match between McGregor and Mayweather have gained the attention in both the mixed martial arts and boxing worlds.

Last November, the rumour intensified when McGregor won his second UFC title, the fight which marked the Irishman's status as the biggest star in mixed martial arts and a global cultural icon.

In recent months, both McGregor and Mayweather have openly courted the match-up in the media.

McGregor's last four fights have successively broken the one million pay per view benchmark including UFC 202 which recognised a new UFC record.

McGregor and the UFC's signed contract mean that one half of talks to make the historic fight a reality are now complete.

Mayweather called for the Irishman to do his part, sayings 'if he really wants to fight, sign the contract', in comments made to the London reporters in back in the month of March.

After McGregor, the eyes of the combat sports world are now fixed on Team Mayweather. (ANI)