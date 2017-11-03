Conor McGregor’s Goal is to Overtake Cristiano Ronaldo And Floyd Mayweather to Become Highest Paid Athlete in 2018

Meanwhile, McGregor wants more control over his fights and has said he won’t return to UFC until then.

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo walked away with the ‘richest athlete in 2017’ title as he earned £71million ($93m) this year. £26m of the Real Madrid star’s earnings came from product endorsements. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor enhanced his bank balance after his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather back in August. The UFC star earned a minimum £23m ($30m).

However, McGregor has failed to breach into the Forbes top 10 richest sportspeople of 2017. And that has prompted McGregor to set a goal for himself. He now hopes to overtake Ronaldo as well as Mayweather.

“Ronaldo was number one last year, I was number 24… with $34m (£25.5m) in revenue. Next year, if it stands as is, Floyd will be number one, I’ll be number two, and Ronaldo will be number three (on the Forbes list), McGregor was quoted as saying by Express UK.

“If I fight one or two more times I will overtake him (Mayweather). So that’s what my goal is right now – number one, highest-paid athlete Forbes 2018, make my way towards the billion-dollar mark, and then continue to go,” he added.

Meanwhile, McGregor wants more control over his fights and has said he won’t return to UFC until then. “I was promoter on the Mayweather fight, and we’re in current negotiations,” McGregor told the crowd during a Q&A prior to the debut of his biopic “Notorious” in Dublin.

“I ain’t stepping in that octagon again unless I’m part owner of the whole setup – I’m a promoter,” he added.