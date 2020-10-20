Connectivity on Paper: Collapsing, Pending Bridges Point to Jerks in Bihar's Infrastructure Journey

While poll-bound Bihar's demands have moved beyond Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's age-old poll promise of 'bijli, paani aur sadak' (electricity, water and roads); collapsing bridges, unconstructed sanctioned projects and the urgency to launch new ones point towards hidden cracks in the state's 15-year-old 'sushasan'.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Bihar's Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav said that the focus of the state government has been to build bridges over the 6 major rivers in the state- Ganga, Son, Kosi, Gandak, Baghmati and Phalgu. “There were only 16 bridges constructed on these prominent rivers from 1947 to 2005. Since 2005, the state government has constructed 25 bridges,” he added.

Yadav also said that 14 bridges are under construction and tender allotments of two projects have been recently completed. Bridge and rail projects over rivers hold significant importance in the state as several rivers crisscross major transport routes between districts.

While the JDU-BJP-led government in Bihar may have promising numbers in place, ground realities differ. In July this year, an approach road of a minor bridge connecting Gopalganj and East Champaran collapsed after heavy rainfall in the region, just 29 days after it was inaugurated by the Chief Minister. The approach part of the 1.4km Sattarghat Mahasetu bridge on Gandak River was thrown open to commuters eight years after work on it started on the project worth Rs 264 crore in April 2012.

Again, a month later, portion of a 200-feet-long bridge over the Bakra river in Araria district collapsed. A tractor, a motorcycle and some pedestrians fell into the river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kosi rail mega bridge in September this year, close to 14 years after work started on it. Meanwhile, residents of Nawan village in Bodh Gaya constituency had given up their land for the Dobhi-Patna road in 2011; the project is yet to see light of day.

Similary, over the last one and a half decades, several projects in the state have either remained incomplete or have exceed deadlines. News18 analysed three significant bridge projects over Ganga river that far exceeded their stipulated date of completion.

Rail cum Road Bridge in Munger

The road leading to the rail cum road project in Munger was inaugurated by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002. Close to two decades later, the crucial Munger bridge that would have connected the district to Khagaria remains inaccessible. The rail bridge was inaugurated by PM Modi in March 2016.

The approach road to the bridge near Begusarai’s Sahebpur Kamal is still not operational due to disputed land in the line of the project. “After realignment of the bridge the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been given allotment of the land. There was some issue with a portion of the land which was disputed between 3 ‘raiyat’ (caretakers). We have provided the possession to the NHAI. There were 10 houses on the project site. We are in the process of providing compensation to the owners. We have resumed the work and NHAI will complete it soon,” said Arvind Kumar Verma, District Magistrate of Begusarai.

As the bridge remains incomplete people travelling from Saharsa, Begusarai, Khagaria and Katihar need to take a detour of hundreds of kilometres to reach southern districts of Munger, Lakhisarai or Bhagalpur.

“The structures occupying the land allotted for the bridge has been removed, the plan was to complete it by December or the starting of 2021, but due to Covid-19, the work was held for some months,” Verma added.

Khagaria-Sultanganj Bridge

Few kilometres further down the Ganga, the construction work on the Aguwani Ghat in Khagaria and Sultanganj in Bhagalpur has been delayed due to similar reasons.

According to Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam the project got approval in November 2013 and work started in 2015. However, the project that was supposed to be wrapped up by November last year is still in its construction phase.

It was halted due to land acquisition issues and later because of Covid-19. The deadline for completion has now been extended to June 2021.

“The project is halted due to land acquisition issue. The farmers don’t have required papers for the land. The government gives opportunity to the farmers to claim their land. The process takes some time,” a district official working on the project said on the condition of anonymity.

