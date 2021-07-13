Connectivity Boost For Manipur As 16 All-Weather Highway Projects Worth Rs 4,148 Crore Launched In Northeastern State

The Centre's Rs 4,148 crore project to build 16 National Highways connecting Manipur with the rest of India and neighbouring countries started on Monday (12 July).

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for these 16 projects covering total length of 298 kms.

The projects will provide all weather connectivity to Manipur with the rest of the country as well neighbouring countries. They will boost agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region. These will also facilitate health care and emergency service to the remotest of the areas and generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

Inaugurating the projects in Imphal, Gadkari said projects worth Rs 5,000 crore have also been sanctioned for the state, the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) will be completed within six months, and the work will start in a year's time.

The minister said that the expansion of highways in the state will be recommended under the Bharatmala Phase ll. He said that the Prime Minister is giving highest priority to the northeast and road infrastructure will contribute in development of Manipur and make it socially and economically strong.

He stressed that water, power, transport and communication are the four most important things for development of industry, for generating employment and eradicating poverty.

Noting that Manipur is a very beautiful state with immense potential for tourism, Gadkari sought the cooperation of all the stakeholders for resolution of problems and completion of projects in a time-bound manner.

(With inputs from IANS)