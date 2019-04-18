Congress's Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote in Maharashtra's Solapur

The voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections is underway across India today. Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde cast his vote at a polling station in Maharashtra's Solapur along with his wife. "Voters will correct their mistake this time", said Shinde. Shinde is Congress' candidate from Solapur. People of India will exercise their right to vote across nation in 11 states and one union territory. Voting is underway for 95 Parliamentary seats. Security arrangements have been tightened at all the polling stations. The third phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.