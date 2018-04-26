Congress's history is full of compromised judiciary: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday took a jibe on the Congress party by saying that it has no moral authority or stand to ask questions about dignity of the judiciary from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 'Congress Party has no moral authority or stand to ask questions about dignity of the judiciary from us. The whole record of Congress party is littered with repeated instances as to how the judiciary of India was supposed to be compromised' Prasad added.