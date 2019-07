Congressman Brad Sherman calls Trump's statement on Kashmir, 'amateurish', 'embarrassing'

US Congressman Brad Sherman in a tweet said that everyone knows PM Modi would never suggest third-party mediation on Kashmir, Trump's statement is amateurish and delusional and embarrassing. "Everyone who knows anything about foreign policy in South Asia knows that India consistently opposes third-party mediation on Kashmir. Everyone knows PM Modi would never suggest such a thing. Trump's statement is amateurish and delusional and embarrassing." Sherman remarks came hours after President Trump during bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at White House said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to 'mediate' on Kashmir issue.